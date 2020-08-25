COVID-19 Infection Detected at Army Unit Taking Part in Joint S. Korea-US Drill

Photo : KBS News

A COVID-19 infection has occurred at the First Army Corps which is taking part in an ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise.The military said the infected patient is not part of the exercise and therefore the bilateral drill is proceeding on schedule.According to the Defense Ministry, a civilian official in charge of training evaluation at the First Army Corps headquarters in Goyang just north of Seoul tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.Unit members have been quarantined and are also undergoing tests.The summertime combined exercise with the U.S. kicked off on August 18 and continues through this Friday.Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook visited the First Army Corps on Tuesday to observe training and encourage soldiers, but did not come in contact with the infected individual.