Sarang Jeil Church Files Complaint Against Gov't Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul church at the center of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections has filed a complaint against government and police officials.Lawyers representing Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district held a news conference Wednesday outside the Supreme Prosecutors Office.Complaints were filed against Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo and Jang Ha-yeun, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.The lawyers argued that an administrative order issued by quarantine authorities imposing a ban on in-person worship services constitutes abuse of power and violates religious freedom.They accused the police chief of illegally raiding and searching through the church's office last week saying it went beyond the scope indicated on the warrant.They said the police also obtained the mobile phone of Sarang Jeil's head pastor Jun Kwang-hoon at Seoul Medical Center where he was hospitalized, without notifying his attorney.