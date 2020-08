Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is temporarily shutting down on Thursday after a reporter covering the ruling party tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day.Parliament announced the decision on Wednesday evening right after the photojournalist who covered the ruling Democratic Party's supreme council meeting earlier in the day received the positive results.After the confirmation, assembly workers at the main building, the assembly members' hall and the communication center were sent home.Affected buildings will be disinfected on Thursday.The confirmed case also led to the postponement or cancellation of parliamentary committee sessions set for Thursday.