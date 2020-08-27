Trainee Doctors Reject Return-to-Work Order, Threaten to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of trainee doctors said that its members will not follow the government's return-to-work order and some doctors will submit their resignations to hospitals on Thursday.The Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) also said on Wednesday that before the government's order, the trainee doctors continued to work in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the request of hospitals, but they will now shift to volunteer work in coronavirus treatment.Interns and residents have been on a walkout since late last week in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan, including a move to increase the number of medical students.The government issued the return-to-work order for trainee doctors in the greater Seoul area as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, warning that those who do not follow the order could have their licenses revoked and face up to three years in prison.The KIRA, however, said that it is opposed to a proposal by the government and will maintain the collective action.