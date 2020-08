Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea has surpassed 400 for the first time in almost six months.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, there were 441 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 18-thousand-706.Out of the new cases, 434 were community infections, while the remaining seven were imported.The last time daily infections exceeded 400 was in late February to early March when clusters related to the Shincheonji religious sect in Daegu surged.