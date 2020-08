Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government is drawing up additional measures to ease the economic fallout of the resurgence of COVID-19.In a meeting with economy-related ministers in Seoul, the minister said the government is adjusting its economic stimulus measures to reflect the country's recent coronavirus situation.Hong said the government is also actively pushing for additional measures to prevent further damage to low-income and vulnerable people.In his opening remarks, the minister said the Thursday meeting will assess and discuss financial assistance, as well as support measures for the aviation industry.He added that to support the virus-hit industry, the government will extend an exemption of some fees to December.