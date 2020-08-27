Menu Content

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Nigeria Discuss Maritime Security in West Africa

Write: 2020-08-27 11:01:59Update: 2020-08-27 11:26:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Nigeria spoke on the phone on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in maritime security in West Africa and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama at the request of the Nigerian foreign minister. 

In the talks, Kang thanked the African country for its support in Sunday's safe return of five South Korean crew members, who were released late last month after being kidnapped in waters off Benin.  

The minister then asked Nigeria to take active steps to enhance maritime security in West Africa, noting a series of kidnappings of South Korean nationals by pirates in the region.

Onyeama assessed that the Seoul government is cooperating with Nigeria as well as other regional countries to enhance maritime safety in West Africa, while stressing the need for global cooperation on the matter. 

The Nigerian foreign minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also thanked South Korea for providing humanitarian aid for his country's quarantine efforts.
