The daily COVID-19 increase in the southeastern city of Daegu jumped to double digits for the first time since July 3.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 13 more people tested positive, raising the city's total to six-thousand-999.About half of the new cases were linked to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15, and a number of secondary and tertiary infections were reported tracing back to rally participants.Some of the other new cases are at a local nursing facility run by the wife of a pastor who contracted the virus after visiting the COVID-19 hotbed Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district.