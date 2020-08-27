UFP Floor Leader: Up to Ahn Cheol-soo Whether Parties Unify

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) says it’s up to People’s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo whether their parties will unify.Joo Ho-young made the remark during a telephone interview with MBC radio on Thursday, saying the UFP has repeatedly floated the idea of integration to Ahn’s party.Joo said he believes when considering Ahn’s past remarks, the People’s Party shares with the UFP the view that the Moon Jae-in administration is doing a bad job and its recklessness must be stopped.The floor leader said he believes it would be helpful in the Seoul mayoral by-elections or presidential race if Ahn’s supporters join forces with UFP supporters.Meanwhile, on the issue of the government providing a second COVID-19 relief payout, Joo said he believes the payment should be made selectively to go to small business owners who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic rather than to all households.