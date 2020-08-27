Gov't Unveils Measures to Boost Women's Economic Participation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced on Thursday a set of measures to tackle a decline in the workforce resulting from changes in the population structure.The government first plans to lessen the burden of parenting and housework on women to boost their economic participation.By creating an environment in which women can continue to work after giving birth, the government is aiming to lessen the blow on the labor force resulting from a drop in population.To this end, the government decided to allow working women to split up their maternity leave into multiple periods instead of using it all at once. The government will also allow women to use this leave while they’re pregnant.To lessen the burden of household chores, the government plans to devise a related law to expand housework services.Additionally, the government plans to expand its multiple citizenship system for foreigners who possess valuable skills.