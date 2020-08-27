Gov't Considers Near-Lockdown Quarantine as Daily Infection Surges to 441

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With South Korea facing a fresh surge in COVID-19, the daily number of new infections surpassed 400. The latest increase is the largest since the peak of the first wave involving the Shincheonji religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu on March 7. With the government giving serious consideration to raising social distancing regulations, authorities urged people to minimize outdoor activities.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The number of daily coronavirus infections in South Korea has surged from the 50s in the middle of this month to more than 400 on Wednesday.Health authorities in South Korea announced on Thursday that 441 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, marking an eight-fold surge in just half a month.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"Three-hundred-13, or around 72 percent, were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area. The number of cases outside the capital region hit 100 for the first time this month as infections rose in the provinces of South Chungcheong, Gangwon and South Jeolla, as well as in the cities of Gwangju and Daegu. Transmission of infections within the capital region and in each region to which it has spread appears to be spreading further as serial clusters through various facilities and gatherings."The daily increase has stayed above 100 for 14 consecutive days since August 14, with nearly four-thousand people newly infected.Quarantine officials blamed anti-government rallies in Seoul earlier this month, in which many from the COVID-19 clusters took part.Among those clusters is Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, responsible for 959 infections. Of the more than 600 members of its congregation who joined the rallies in the capital, 79 are already confirmed to have contracted the virus.While quarantine authorities are contact tracing 51-thousand people who were in or around the protest venue, the government is considering whether to upgrade its social distancing rules.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"The government recognizes the gravity of the current situation and is considering all options, including upgrading the social distancing level to Level Three. Bold and swift measures will be taken if necessary. Please remember that our weapon is trust in one another and our experience in overcoming crises... "The near-lockdown Level Three quarantine will ban gatherings of ten or more people, driving the Korean economy into a self-induced coma.The government urged the public to avoid unnecessary contact with others to stop the new wave of the epidemic from growing.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.