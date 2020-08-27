Some Trainee Doctors Resign in Protest of Return-to-Work Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Some trainee doctors have begun submitting their resignations as they continue a walkout in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan, including a move to increase the number of medical students.The Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) said Thursday that those who wish to tender their resignation began to do so from 10 a.m.The association’s head, Park Ji-hyun, said the latest collective action came in response to the government’s return-to-work order issued for trainee doctors in the greater Seoul area as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.As of Thursday afternoon, trainee doctors at Severance Hospital’s emergency medicine department have all tendered their resignation and around a dozen of some 300 such doctors at Asan Medical Center have done so as well. The figure is expected to rise as the doctors have been submitting them all day.Meanwhile, the government on Thursday issued an additional return-to-work order for 358 personnel working at emergency rooms and intensive care units at 20 hospitals in the Seoul metropolitan area.Those who fail to follow the government's order could face up to three years in prison or face fines of up to 30 million won. They could also face administrative measures, including a suspension or revocation of their medical licenses.