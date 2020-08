Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said that a certain church is defying and even hampering efforts by the government to rein in the spread of COVID-19.He made the remarks in a meeting Thursday with Christian leaders, including the co-chairperson of the United Christian Churches of Korea at the presidential office.The church in question was not named, but it is widely believed to be the Seoul-based Sarang Jeil Church that accounts for a huge part of new cases.President Moon said the country is in dire straits due to mass infections blamed on the church and some members’ participation in an anti-government rally on August 15.He criticized members for alleging that a conspiracy was afoot to harm them rather than apologizing to the public for their misconduct.Moon then called on all churches to cooperate with quarantine efforts.