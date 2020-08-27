Seoul Keeps in Place Mandatory Reports of Inter-Korean Contacts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has scrapped a plan to simplify the procedures to contact North Koreans.The ministry on Thursday announced changes to the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act, including declaring regional governments as subjects of inter-Korean projects and allowing corporations or organizations to create an office in the North with approval from the Unification Minister.However, a plan to exempt “accidental” and “simple” contacts with North Korean residents from occasions subject to mandatory reports to authorities, which the ministry earlier announced, was not part of the revision.A senior official of the ministry said the decision to exclude it was due to the North’s dual standings in the South as a partner as well as an anti-government organization.The official said the plan, however, could be considered again if inter-Korean relations improve.