Seoul Keeps in Place Mandatory Reports of Inter-Korean Contacts

South Korea has scrapped a plan to simplify the procedures to contact North Koreans.
The ministry on Thursday announced changes to the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act, including declaring regional governments as subjects of inter-Korean projects and allowing corporations or organizations to create an office in the North with approval from the Unification Minister.
However, a plan to exempt “accidental” and “simple” contacts with North Korean residents from occasions subject to mandatory reports to authorities, which the ministry earlier announced, was not part of the revision.
A senior official of the ministry said the decision to exclude it was due to the North’s dual standings in the South as a partner as well as an anti-government organization.
The official said the plan, however, could be considered again if inter-Korean relations improve.