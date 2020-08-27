Less Than 10% of Local Clinics Close Doors on Second Day of Doctors' Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

As the Korean Medical Association entered the second day of a walkout on Thursday to protest the government’s medical reform plan, less than 10 percent of clinics nationwide were found to have shut their doors.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday, among 32-thousand-787 clinic-level medical facilities across the country, two-thousand-926, or eight-point-nine percent, did not accept patients. It was less than the comparative figure of 10-point-eight percent recorded the previous day.Earlier, the ministry warned it could order clinics to open if more than 10 percent close and their collective action is deemed to cause inconveniences to citizens.In the ongoing three-day strike, which follows a one-day walkout earlier this month, doctors are protesting the government’s plans aimed at enhancing medical services in regional areas, including expanding medical school admission quotas and creating a public medical school.The Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA), which staged strikes on August 7 and 14, also began a walkout last Friday for an indefinite period.