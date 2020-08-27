Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

WHO Representative: Over 30,000 People Put Into Quarantine in N. Korea over COVID-19

Write: 2020-08-27 19:09:24Update: 2020-08-27 19:18:32

WHO Representative: Over 30,000 People Put Into Quarantine in N. Korea over COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 30-thousand people have reportedly been put into isolation in North Korea so far as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the secluded nation. 

Edwin Salvador, the head of the World Health Organization’s Pyongyang office, told NK News on Thursday that the cumulative number of those put in quarantine in the North due to the pandemic stood at 30-thousand-965 as of last Thursday. 

Among them, he said, 29-thousand-961 have been released while the remaining one-thousand-four, all North Korean nationals, remain under quarantine.  

The WHO representative also said two-thousand-767 people in the country have been tested so far and all tested negative. 

Salvador said three-thousand-700 people who were quarantined after coming into direct or indirect contact with a double defector, who fled the South and went to the North Korean border city of Gaeseong last month, have also been discharged earlier this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >