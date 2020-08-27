S. Korea's Health Insurance Rate to Rise 2.89% in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national health insurance rate will rise two-point-89 percent on-year to six-point-86 percent next year.The Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee under the Health and Welfare Ministry made the decision in a meeting on Thursday.Under the decision, health insurance subscribers will pay six-point-86 percent of their monthly income for health insurance premiums from next year.Health insurance payments for salaried workers under an employer-sponsored program will rise by an average of three-thousand-399 won per month to 122-thousand-727 won.For local subscribers who do not work for a company, the monthly health insurance payment for a household will increase by an average of two-thousand-756 won to 97-thousand-422 won.The health insurance rate has risen around two to three percent annually over the last three years - two-point-02 percent in 2018, three-point-49 percent in 2019 and three-point-20 percent in 2020.