S. Korea's Health Insurance Rate to Rise 2.89% in 2021

Write: 2020-08-28 08:17:00Update: 2020-08-28 10:53:37

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national health insurance rate will rise two-point-89 percent on-year to six-point-86 percent next year.

The Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee under the Health and Welfare Ministry made the decision in a meeting on Thursday.

Under the decision, health insurance subscribers will pay six-point-86 percent of their monthly income for health insurance premiums from next year. 

Health insurance payments for salaried workers under an employer-sponsored program will rise by an average of three-thousand-399 won per month to 122-thousand-727 won.

For local subscribers who do not work for a company, the monthly health insurance payment for a household will increase by an average of two-thousand-756 won to 97-thousand-422 won. 

The health insurance rate has risen around two to three percent annually over the last three years - two-point-02 percent in 2018, three-point-49 percent in 2019 and three-point-20 percent in 2020.
