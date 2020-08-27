S. Korea, US to Wrap up Combined Exercise Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to wrap up their summertime combined military exercise on Friday.The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) kicked off on August 18, after a delay of two days due to a COVID-19 infection among the participants of the planned exercise.The combined drills were supposed to evaluate South Korea's readiness to take over wartime operational control of its forces from the U.S.However, the test for Full Operational Capability(FOC), the key part of steps to verify Seoul's readiness to take over wartime operational control, reportedly did not proceed as scheduled because the American troops necessary were unable to come to South Korea under coronavirus-related restrictions.The South Korean military plans to conduct the FOC test during combined drills in the first half of next year.