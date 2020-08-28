S. Korea Sees Daily COVID-19 Cases Slip Below 400

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 infections slipped below 400 after reaching a near six-month high the previous day.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 371 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the accumulated total to 19-thousand-77.Out of the new cases, 359 were community infections, while the remaining 12 were imported.Daily infections surged to 441 on Thursday, the highest number since early March which had clusters involving the Shincheonji religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu.Friday marked the 15th straight day for the number of new daily COVID-19 cases to stand at a three-digit figure.Though the figure slipped below 400, clusters related to the Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul and a weekend rally in downtown Seoul, as well as infections related to small gatherings in regions other than the greater Seoul area are still on the rise.Of the 359 community infections, 284 were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area, including 145 in Seoul and 112 in Gyeonggi Province.The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients in the Seoul metropolitan area has reached seven-thousand-200, surpassing the figure posted for Daegu.Meanwhile, three more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 316.