Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expanded its return-to-work order for trainee doctors on strike from only Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon to nationwide.The order was announced at 10 a.m. on Friday by the Health and Welfare Ministry, Justice Ministry and National Police Agency, just two days after the order for the greater Seoul area.The government added that it plans to conduct an on-site inspection of 30 teaching hospitals across the nation to determine whether interns and residents had returned to work since the order was put in place.The government also filed a complaint against ten trainee doctors who failed to follow the return-to-work order issued on Wednesday.