Vice Minister: Lockdowns Had Serious Side Effects in Advanced Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom has cited that advanced nations that tackled COVID-19 with strict lockdowns suffered serious side effects.During a policy and strategy review meeting on Friday in Seoul, Kim said advanced countries were able to address the most urgent problems through a lockdown but were unable to fully get rid of COVID-19.Kim apparently made the remarks to stress that when deciding whether to upgrade social distancing to Level Three, South Korea should carefully consider the side effects that other countries faced in a similar situation.The minister emphasized that South Korea’s quarantine system is being recognized as the most effective way to tackle COVID-19 at home and abroad at present - a time when there’s no vaccine or treatment.Kim added that the government will reveal sometime next month measures to stabilize people’s livelihood during the Chuseok holidays.