Photo : KBS News

South Korea will retain its Level Two social distancing, but released stronger guidelines as the country faces a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that from Sunday, restaurants and bakeries in the capital area will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Drinking and eating on the premises will be banned at franchise coffee shops regardless of the hour of operation and only takeout and delivery will be allowed.Cram schools will only be allowed to offer online classes while gatherings will be prohibited at fitness centers, billiard halls and study cafes.Also, visits will be banned at nursing homes.The new measures will be in effect until the following Sunday.