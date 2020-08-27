Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

DP Chair Candidates Focus on Campaigning, Speeches ahead of Aug. 29 Convention

Write: 2020-08-28 14:47:03Update: 2020-08-28 16:45:53

DP Chair Candidates Focus on Campaigning, Speeches ahead of Aug. 29 Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

With one day left before the ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s convention to select new leadership, candidates focused on campaigning and conducted final checks on their convention speeches.

Rep. Lee Nak-yon, who is in quarantine until August 31 after having indirect contact with a COVID-19 patient, appeared on a local radio program Friday to discuss the government's second COVID-19 relief and raising social distancing to Level Three.

Lee is expected to make final revisions to his convention speech, and double check that there will be no technical glitches if and when he makes his acceptance speech virtually.

Former DP Rep. Kim Boo-kyum is reportedly spending his final day of campaigning seeking voter support on and offline, and putting the final touches to his speech.

Rep. Park Ju-min is scheduled to appear on his YouTube channel Friday night and take a look back on his campaigning and promote his pledges for one last time.

Saturday's party convention, which will also select a new supreme council, will be held at party headquarters in Yeouido with minimum attendance amid a new wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the country.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >