Gov't Expands Return-to-Work Order to Doctors Nationwide

Anchor: The government expanded its return-to-work order for doctors, interns and residents on strike to the entire country from just Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. Authorities also reported to police ten residents and interns in Seoul who refused to follow the order, while doctors appear ready to escalate their protests.Sam Len reports.Report: Effective at 10 a.m. Friday, the government has ordered doctors, residents and interns on strike across the country to return to work.Interns and residents have been on strike since late last week while doctors have done so since Wednesday to protest government plans to boost the admissions quotas of medical schools.The government said the order was made to place top priority on the lives of patients as coronavirus infections continue to spread across the country.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters that on-site inspections of hospitals in Seoul since Wednesday showed some 80 doctors had returned to work, while those who still refuse to follow orders will face legal consequences.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]"If the Korean Medical Association continues to strike even though the issue can be resolved through dialogue, the public will no longer be able to trust physicians. We urge doctors, residents and interns to make the right choice so that the public's confidence in the role of physicians to save lives will not be damaged."Ten physicians who did not return to work were residents and interns working in hospital emergency rooms in the Seoul metropolitan area.According to South Korea's medical law, physicians who fail to report back to work could face a maximum three-year prison sentence or up to a 30-million-won fine.But the Korean Medical Association voiced strong opposition to the government's order.Choi Dae-zip, president of the association, said the government is going too far.[Sound bite: Choi Dae-zip - president, Korean Medical Association (Korean/English translation)]"We strongly denounce the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the government for seeking criminal charges against residents and interns who did not follow an unprecedented order just a day after it was issued."The medical association said it will scrutinize related laws and report the health minister on charges of abusing his authority, while considering another strike.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.