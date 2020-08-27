Ministry Requests Dismissal, Investigation of Officials in Triathlon Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Sports Ministry has issued a stern warning to the president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee in relation to an abuse scandal in triathlon which led to one player, Choi Suk-hyeon, taking her own life.Announcing the results of its probe into the case on Friday, the ministry also demanded the dismissal of the committee's secretary general as well as a formal investigation into possible misconduct by three officials of the Korea Triathlon Federation.The ministry said the athlete did not receive timely, necessary help due to the complacent and passive response by relevant organizations and that its requests are aimed at holding them accountable for the poor handling of the incident.The ministry has also relieved the head of its sports department from duty in punitive action.Choi was found dead in late June after enduring physical and verbal abuse by the team coach and her teammates. The ministry formed a special task force last month to look into the case and interviewed some 30 officials and studied related documents.