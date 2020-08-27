Trump Bashes Biden, Democratic Party in Accepting Renomination

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday bashed his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, while giving his party nomination acceptance speech.On the final day of the Republican National Convention at the White House, Trump said the November election would decide whether "we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny."Instead of presenting his policy vision and roadmap, Trump also attacked the Democratic Party, saying the election will determine whether the country gives "free rein to violent anarchists and agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens."With no reference to his administration's flawed handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has placed the U.S. with the highest number of infections and deaths, Trump vowed to produce a vaccine by the year's end.Accusing China of causing the catastrophic pandemic, Trump pledged to hold Beijing accountable.Highlighting his "American First" policy, Trump said he will construct the greatest economy in history and make the country safer and stronger.