Migrant Worker Groups Welcome Seoul's Decision to Include Foreigners in Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Organizations speaking for migrant workers in the country have welcomed Seoul City's decision to provide COVID-19-related disaster relief payouts also to foreign residents starting Monday. They urged other local governments to follow suit.The Korea Migrant Human Rights Center and the Hope Center for Migrant Workers issued a statement Friday and welcomed Seoul's decision to also include foreigners in the payout scheme in accordance with a recommendation issued by the National Human Rights Commission.In order to be eligible, foreign residents must have visas that permit employment and profit-making activities in Korea and should also have been registered as living in Seoul for more than 90 days.The groups said the relief funds should not discriminate against nationality and called on other local authorities as well as the central government to be more egalitarian in their disaster relief assistance.The human rights watchdog in June advised Seoul City and Gyeonggi Province to improve policy measures and let foreign residents receive relief handouts saying they also abide by quarantine and distancing rules and hold civil and criminal responsibilities.