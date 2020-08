Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has wished Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a swift recovery.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok relayed the top office’s position on Friday after Abe made a surprise announcement to resign citing recent developments from his chronic condition of ulcerative colitis.In a written media briefing, Kang said Abe has made various meaningful achievements as the longest-serving Japanese prime minister. He said Cheong Wa Dae regrets the sudden departure of a leader who has played a significant role in developing Seoul-Tokyo relations.The spokesman also said the South Korean government will continue to cooperate with the new Japanese leader and its cabinet to enhance friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.