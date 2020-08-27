Moon Calls for Prudence in Further Heightening Social-Distancing Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the nation needs to be discreet in determining whether to further upgrade social-distancing rules.Moon made the remark during a visit to the National Medical Center in Seoul on Friday to check up on healthcare services provided to COVID-19 patients.Speaking with the president, NMC chief Chung Ki-hyun said despite calls from some people to heighten social distancing to its highest Level Three, the nation’s healthcare system is functioning, ensuring the state facility’s capacity to respond to a recent resurgence in the virus’ domestic outbreak.In response, Moon emphasized prudence in making decisions, citing the time needed to determine the efficacy of raising distancing level to two.The president also called on doctors to ensure that patients in serious condition would be treated with priority and in a timely manner.