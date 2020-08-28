Abe Announces Plan to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his intent to step down weeks after rumors surfaced about his health. While Cheong Wa Dae quickly responded to it by wishing him a speedy recovery and pledging its will to continue cooperating with Japan, Abe's departure draws attention to its potential impact on strained ties between the two neighboring countries.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: In a televised media conference at his office on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will step down due to health conditions.[Soundbite - Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister]"Given my illess and treatments -- and my health is not perfect -- I cannot let these conditions compromise my political decisions or making results. Now that I am not able to fulfil the mandate from the people with confidence, I have decided that I should no longer occupy the position of the prime minister. I have decided to step down from the post of the prime minister. "Making the surprise announcement, Abe apologized to the Japanese public for resigning in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and vowed to do his best to the end until the next prime minister is appointed.Regarding who will be his successor, Abe said it will be up to the party leadership and that he has nothing to mention with regard to it.The 65-year-old politician attributed his decision to the aggravation of ulcerative colitis he has suffered for many years. He resigned from his first term in September of 2007 due to the same medical condition.Abe said the decision, which was revealed only four days after he became the longest-serving leader in the country, was made out of concerns over the impact on state affairs from his condition and ensuing treatment.Concerns about his health were initially raised after he visited a Tokyo hospital only a month after he received a biannual regular medical checkup there.All eyes are now on who will become the next Japanese leader. Defense Minister Taro Kono, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba are among those considered strong candidates to replace Abe.Abe’s resignation also raises speculation regarding its impact on Seoul-Tokyo relations, which have been strained during much of Abe’s time in office.Abe has served as the top Japanese leader over seven years and eight months since taking office for the second term in December of 2012. Including a year-long first term, he has been in power for over eight-and-a-half years.The South Korean presidential office said it wishes Abe a swift recovery.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a written media briefing on Friday that Seoul regrets his sudden announcement to resign noting the role he played in the development of Seoul-Tokyo relations.Kang also said the South Korean government will continue to cooperate with the new Japanese prime minister and the new cabinet to enhance friendly cooperative relations between the two countries.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.