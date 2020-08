Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 300 range for a second day throughout Friday, after topping 400 earlier in the week.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Saturday there were 323 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 19-thousand-400.Daily cases have been in the triple digits for 16 days since mid-August, when a new wave of infections gripped the Seoul metropolitan area.Of the new cases reported Friday, 308 are domestic infections with 124 in Seoul, 100 in Gyeonggi Province and 20 in Incheon, totaling 244 from the metro area.Of the 15 imported cases, five were detected upon arrival at airports or sea ports.Five more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 321.