BTS' New Single Enters UK Official Chart at Record No. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' latest English language single "Dynamite" has entered the UK's Official Charts at the Number 3 spot, a new record.The Official Charts said Friday the song ranked the third highest on the Top 100 Singles Chart in the first week of its release with five-point-three million streams and 22-thousand downloads.It said it marks the K-pop group's "strongest Week 1 entry on the chart, being their highest charting song to date and first top ten single."BTS' previous UK singles chart peak was Number 13 with "Boy With Luv" in April last year, though the band has topped the Official Albums Chart twice before.The third spot on the singles charts is the second best performance ever by a South Korean musician after Psy topped the chart with his 2012 global hit "Gangnam Style."Following news of the record chart debut, BTS said they feel humbled and honored to have earned a new personal best on the UK Official Singles Chart and credited ARMY, their global fan group.They said without ARMY's support and love from the very beginning, they wouldn't have come this far."Dynamite," a bright, upbeat disco-pop track, is the seven-member boy band's first-ever English language single. It was released on Friday last week.