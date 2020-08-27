Gov't Issues Individual Return-to-Work Order to 278 Trainee Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued individual return-to-work orders to 278 trainee doctors who are striking to protest the government's medical workforce reform plans.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Saturday the orders were issued based on an onsite inspection of 20 hospitals nationwide whose interns and resident doctors were taking part in the walkout.The government issued the return-to-work order to all trainee doctors in the capital area on Wednesday and then expanded it nationwide on Friday.Those refusing to abide by return-to-work orders without justifiable cause can have their license suspended, face prison time of up to three years or maximum fines of 30 million won.For medical workers, violation of the Medical Service Act can even lead to medical licenses being revoked.The Korean Intern and Resident Association, which represents trainee doctors, has been on an indefinite strike since Friday last week.The government meanwhile said a separate three-day general strike this week held by the Korean Medical Association which represents doctors in private practice did not cause major confusion.Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said about 21-hundred neighborhood clinics closed on Friday, which is just over six percent of the nationwide total, and citizens did not experience significant inconvenience.