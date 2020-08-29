Gov't: Next Week is Last Chance to Curb Spread in Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said Saturday social distancing rules which will be strengthened from Sunday for a week in the capital area, known as Level Two-point-five, will be the "final line of defense" to contain the spread of the coronavirus.In a briefing, senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho stressed that the next eight days are the last chance to curb the outbreak in the metropolitan area and called for all-out efforts to overcome the crisis.He said the government is well aware the stepped up measures can have a major impact on people's daily life and livelihoods, but stressed that the current virus situation in the capital region is very serious and requires stringent social distancing.He warned that if the spread fails to be contained, the only left option is to further tighten distancing to the highest Level 3.Yoon asked residents in metropolitan Seoul to fully cooperate with the strengthened measures for the next eight days and stay at home and avoid contact with others as much as possible.Stronger distancing guidelines will be enforced in the metro area from Sunday to September 6 as South Korea reports daily virus cases in the triple digits for the 16th day.