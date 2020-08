Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean sailors are reported to have been kidnapped by armed men in waters off the western African nation of Ghana on Friday.According to the maritime security consultancy Dryad Global and South Korean government sources, a Ghanian-flagged fishing vessel, AP 703, was attacked by armed forces some 200 kilometers southeast of the coastal city of Tema at around 7:30 a.m. while fishing for tuna.Two South Koreans and 48 local crew members were believed to be on board.The assailants only abducted the Koreans and reportedly fled in the direction of Nigeria.This comes just two months after five Korean sailors were kidnapped on June 24 near the port of Cotonou in the African country of Benin.They were released in southern Nigeria on July 24 and returned home last Sunday.