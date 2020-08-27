Inter-Korea N. Korea Suspected of Airing Coded Message to Spies on YouTube

North Korea has uploaded on YouTube what appears to be a coded broadcast that is suspected to be an order issued to North Korean spies operating in South Korea.



The video with the title "0100011001-001" was posted on the YouTube channel of the North's Pyongyang Broadcasting Station on Saturday morning.



Over a black screen, an announcer says "dear friends, here is what you need to review for information technology studies of a remote education university." The person then went on to recite what appeared to be several page references.



The 65-second long video ended by saying "these are the tasks for 719 exploration team members" and signed out as "here is Pyongyang."



North Korea has sent out such numerical broadcasts through the radio station before, but this is thought to be the first time it has done so via YouTube.