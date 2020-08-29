Politics PM Vows Maximum Support for COVID-19 Cure, Vaccine Development

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the South Korean government will utilize all available resources to develop a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19.



During a visit to the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology in Daejeon, the Prime Minister received a briefing on current treatment and vaccine research and requested that the institute play a vital role in winning the race to develop a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus.



Chung emphasized that many countries around the world are making tireless efforts to find a way to end the pandemic, and that interest in Korea is also high.



He also congratulated the research institute for successfully confirming the effectiveness of some treatment and vaccine candidates.