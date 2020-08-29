Politics
PM Vows Maximum Support for COVID-19 Cure, Vaccine Development
Write: 2020-08-29 14:40:55 / Update: 2020-08-29 16:19:43
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the South Korean government will utilize all available resources to develop a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19.
During a visit to the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology in Daejeon, the Prime Minister received a briefing on current treatment and vaccine research and requested that the institute play a vital role in winning the race to develop a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus.
Chung emphasized that many countries around the world are making tireless efforts to find a way to end the pandemic, and that interest in Korea is also high.
He also congratulated the research institute for successfully confirming the effectiveness of some treatment and vaccine candidates.
Editor's Pick
Issues
2020-08-27
Charts & Stats
2020-08-26
Photos
2020-08-26