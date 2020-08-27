Parliament Reopens Sunday after Shutdown

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has reopened on Sunday after closing for several days after a photojournalist covering the ruling party tested positive for COVID-19.Parliament said that as of 6 a.m. Sunday, the assembly and the building housing lawmakers' offices will reopen.They added that the reopening was decided on Saturday in light that there were no additional cases from parliament after the shutdown and systematic management of people who came into contact with the photojournalist.Parliament plans to take enhanced quarantine steps as it reopens the assembly buildings, by setting up plastic protective screens at meeting rooms for parliamentary committee sessions and the main assembly hall.The National Assembly shut down late Wednesday after a photojournalist who covered the Democratic Party's supreme council meeting earlier in the day tested positive.