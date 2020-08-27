Another Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Another South Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has passed away.The civic group, Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, said on Sunday that Lee Mak-dal died in Busan at the age of 97 on Saturday.According to the group, in 1940 when Lee was 17, she was deceived by Japanese soldiers who told her that she would be given a job, instead she was forced to serve as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers in Taiwan.Lee reportedly settled in Busan after Korea's liberation from Japan and formally reported herself to the government as a wartime sex slavery victim in 2005. She had actively taken part in weekly street rallies and other activities to reveal Japan's wartime atrocities and demand its apology.Lee's death leaves just 16 registered South Korean survivors of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.