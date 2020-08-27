Menu Content

Trainee Doctors Decide to Continue Walkout

Write: 2020-08-30 13:00:12Update: 2020-08-30 14:24:01

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of trainee doctors has decided to continue a walkout in protest of the government's medical workforce reform despite the return-to-work order.

The emergency committee of the Korean Intern and Resident Association made the decision on Sunday morning after a marathon meeting that started at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Posting the decision on its homepage, the association said that all of its medical interns and residents will continue the collective action in line with the association's guidelines.

It added that the association's delegates entrusts the committee chair with decision-making power on collective actions for the next seven days.

The issue of continuing the walkout reportedly failed to secure a majority of votes during the emergency meeting, but the committee held a second vote and managed to win a majority support.
