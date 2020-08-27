S. Korea's Trade Minister to Visit Geneva as WTO Begins Selection Process for New Head

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who is running to become the new head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), plans to depart for Switzerland on Monday as the trade body begins the selection process on September 7.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, Minister Yoo will contact envoys from WTO member states and trade ministers during the ten days from September 7 to seek support.Yoo is competing against representatives from seven countries – Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.The selection process for the WTO's new leader is comprised of three rounds.During the first round, representatives from 164 member states will express their preferences in a closed session, after which three candidates will be removed from the list.In the second and third rounds, the member states will elect the winner among the five remaining candidates through discussions.