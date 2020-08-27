Prime Minister Criticizes Trainee Doctors' Decision to Continue Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday that the government has no choice but to react in accordance with "law and principles" after trainee doctors decided to continue their indefinite strike.In a government meeting on coronavirus responses, the prime minister expressed "deep regret" over trainee doctors' decision, criticizing them for turning their back on the suffering of patients.Chung said that he strongly urged the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) to withdraw from the walkout and come back to the negotiating table.Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae also called on the striking doctors to return to work, saying that an act that demands the sacrifice of patients is an "injustice."These comments came hours after the association's emergency committee voted in favor of continuing the walkout over the government's medical reform plans, including raising admission quotas at medical schools.