S. Korea, Cambodia to Hold 2nd Round of FTA Talks

South Korea and Cambodia are set to hold a second round of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement this week.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the two nations will hold a virtual meeting for four days starting Monday. Officials from the ministries of trade, finance, agriculture, oceans and forest are set to take part.The two sides held the first round of talks in late July after announcing the official launch of FTA negotiations earlier in the month.During the second round of talks, South Korea and Cambodia will discuss general rules of the envisioned trade deal, as well as rules of origin and economic cooperation.South Korea holds an FTA with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but it has been seeking separate deals with each member, expecting the deals to expand market access for South Korean exporters.