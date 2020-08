Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will resume operations on Monday after closing for several days when a photojournalist covering the ruling party tested positive for COVID-19.Each of the standing parliamentary committees will hold sessions on Monday to resume a review of the government's revenue, expenditure and budget execution for the fiscal year 2019.The committees are expected to exchange opinions on other pending issues as well, including a second coronavirus emergency payout, a fourth supplementary budget, the government's real estate policies and expanding employment insurance to all workers.Due to the recent shutdown, the parliamentary review of government budget execution and settlement is likely to continue beyond Tuesday when the assembly is set to kick off its regular session.