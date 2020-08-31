S. Korea Adds 248 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 248 additional COVID-19 cases from Sunday.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday announced the latest tally, raising the nation's cumulative total to 19-thousand-947.All but ten of the latest cases were local transmissions. The virus also claimed the life of another person on Sunday, raising the death toll to 324.The latest drop marks the second day in a row with less than 300 new cases, following 299 cases confirmed from Saturday. However, fewer diagnostic tests are administered over the weekends than regular business days.Since August 14, the nation's daily tally has hit triple-digits every day with five-thousand-177 people diagnosed in total during the 18-day period.Among the 238 new domestic cases, 183 were from the greater Seoul area, including 91 in the capital city and 79 in Gyeonggi Province. Gwangju and South Chungcheong Province each registered nine local cases, followed by Daejeon at six.The number of cases linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seongbuk District in Seoul, which emerged as the biggest cluster in the capital region, grew to one-thousand-35 as of Sunday noon, while 369 cases were traced to massive Liberation Day rallies in Seoul on Aug. 15.Ten new cases were imported from overseas, including three detected upon arrival.