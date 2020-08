Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it will extend a ban on vacation and off-base travel for soldiers by one week as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in barracks.The measure was set to expire on Monday after two weeks, but it will remain in effect until next Sunday.With the extension, all enlisted soldiers will be banned from vacationing and traveling off base.The move comes as the military reported five more COVID-19 cases among its personnel, bringing total infections to 105.