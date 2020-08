Photo : YONHAP News

The interim leadership of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has decided on a new name.A key party official told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that the party’s emergency committee made the decision on the new name Monday, which roughly translates to "Power of the People" in English. An official English translation has not yet been set.UFP’s interim leader, Kim Chong-in, and other senior lawmakers on the emergency committee picked the name after taking into account that “people” was the most mentioned key word among names submitted as candidates.The UFP will finalize the name on Wednesday during a national committee meeting.