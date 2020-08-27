Air Force Chief of Staff Tapped as New JCS Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul has been nominated to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that President Moon Jae-in is set to appoint Won as JCS chairperson on Tuesday after his nomination is approved at a Cabinet meeting and undergoes a parliamentary confirmation hearing.If his nomination is confirmed, Won will be the first Air Force chief of staff to become JCS chief in two years.Won is regarded as an expert in joint operations, having served as vice JCS chair and head of the JCS’ Chief Directorate of Military Support.The Defense Ministry said Won has outstanding command ability and knowledge of strategies and operations. It added that Won is equipped with the capacity and expertise to pursue defense reform and the transfer of wartime operational control from the United States to South Korea.Won’s nomination comes after Army Chief of Staff General Suh Wook was tapped to be the country's new defense minister last Friday.