Gov't to Inspect Additional 10 Medical Facilities to Issue Return-to-Work Orders

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea will inspect ten additional emergency rooms and intensive care units outside the Seoul metro area, after issuing an order for interns, residents and doctors to return to work.This comes after the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) began its third walkout on August 21 for an indefinite period, in protest of the government's health care reforms, including expanding admission quotas at medical schools.The Central Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters said on Monday that the same orders will be issued for the medical facilities to be inspected later in the day.Complaints were filed with the police against ten doctors who refused to follow government orders, after authorities inspected 40 hospitals both in and outside the capital region last week.Violators of the orders may face a license suspension, a prison term up to three years or a fine of up to 30 million won.