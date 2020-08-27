Moon Replaces 5 Secretaries, Creates New Post on Youth Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in replaced five of his secretaries and created a new post to handle policy on the country's youth.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Monday, former ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Bae Jae-jeung was tapped as the new secretary for political affairs.The top office cited Bae's broad experience in parliamentary politics from her time in the National Assembly, as well as while serving as the chief secretary to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.Chang Yong-seok, a researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy, was named the new secretary for security strategy, while incumbent secretary Noh Kyu-duk was moved to the post of secretary for peace planning.Park Jin-sub, former chief of Seoul Energy Corporation, was appointed secretary for climate and environment, and Yoon Jae-kwan, deputy presidential spokesperson, was promoted to secretary for public information.A new secretarial post to address issues concerning young people has been established, with incumbent political secretary Kim Kwang-jin set to fill the position.